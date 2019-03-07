Marshall Lynn Grimes, 59: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

Lynn Grimes’ friend John Allen Coker told Al.com that Grimes rode with the Christian Motorcyclists Association and “loved to tell folks about Jesus.”

“He loved his family, worked hard and was an all-around great person,’’ Coker told the Alabama news-gathering organization.

Grimes was one of the 23 victims of Sunday’s deadly tornado that hit Beauregard. He died along with his former wife, Sheila Creech, 59. The two had reunited a couple of years ago. Creech had come to Lee County to visit Grimes regularly after her Panama City apartment was damaged when Hurricane Michael struck that area in October.

As a young couple, they had two children together, before moving on to new relationships and having more children with other partners, Clifton told AL.com.

The couple had been camping over the weekend, bringing along Taylor Thornton, a friend of Grimes’ 11-year-old daughter, Clifton told AL.com.

Grimes’ daughter broke both her legs when the tornado hit. She remains hospitalized at Children’s of Alabama. Taylor Thornton died in the tornado.

Funeral services for Grimes, 59, will be held at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone United Methodist Church. Rev. Rusty Hutson is officiating.

Grimes was born in Lee County and has lived in Opelika most of his life, according to his obituary on the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory website.

He is survived by his mother: Peggy Grimes of Opelika; two sons, Christopher (Kristen) Grimes of Clinton, S.C. and John Bryant of Panama City, Fla.; two daughter, Kayla Grimes of Opelika and Brooke Waldrop of Opelika; five grandchildren; three brothers, David (Denise) Grimes of Opelika, Michael (Carla) Grimes, and Keith Grimes.

Click here for the full list of victims.