Martha Ann Todd named as interim president of Columbus Technical College

As of July 1, Columbus Technical College will be lead by Martha Ann Todd. The appointment of a new interim president follows the recent retirement announcement of CTC President Lorette Hoover, which takes effect on June 30.

The Technical College System of Georgia’s Commissioner Matt Arthur named Todd interim president and informed the College’s senior leadership team, Local Board, Foundation Board of Trustees, faculty, and staff this afternoon.

Todd is an alumna of Columbus State University, as well as Emory and Georgia College and State Universities.

The interim president comes to CTC bringing “more than 40 years’ experience in education” to her new role, having served the State of Georgia in several positions, including as Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, Associate Superintendent of Teacher and Leader Effectiveness at the Georgia Department of Education, and as Assistant Superintendent of Meriwether County Schools.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve the Columbus Technical College communities, and I am looking forward to hearing from the businesses and industries in the area about how Columbus Tech can best meet the workforce needs,” said Todd on her appointment.