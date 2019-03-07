Mary Louise Jones, 83: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

Mary Louise was known as Lois. On her final morning alive, her daughter, Cora, fixed her hair for church.

Cora loved her mother and was the youngest of Lois and Jimmy Jones’ 10 children.

“She was such a sweet lady,” Cora said.

A sweet lady who loved her flowers.

“She would sit under the tree and just look at her flowers,” Cora said. “She really had a green thumb.”

Lois died in Sunday’s deadly tornado along with her husband of many years and their son, Emanauiel, who was 53 years old.

Most of her life Lois Jones was a housewife and mother, but she was also someone who was a sounding board for the large extended family that lived around her, said her cousin Roger Tate.

Tate knew Jimmy as Shag.

“You would go over there to see Shag (Jimmy) for laughs and go to Lois for knowledge,” Tate said. “She’s like our mom was, she ain’t going to send you in the wrong direction.”

She is survived by: three sons, William (Ruby) Jones, Benjamin Jones and Bobby Jones all of Opelika, AL; three daughters, Jackie Jones, Barbara Jones and Cora Jones all of Opelika, AL; nine grandchildren, Termekia, William Jr., William Daniel, Demetria, Kenneth, Robert, Cordarrly, Demetria and Roderick; seven great grandchildren, Kenzie, Zae, Payton, Paris, Mariah, Jalaiyha, and Kadence; two sisters, Mary Frances (Charles) Heard of Opelika, AL and Virginia (Emmett) Vaughn of Crawford, AL; a sister-in-law, Nellie Mae Wilson of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. CST Saturday at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Union Grove Church Cemetery.