Mask mandate extended for Muscogee County School District

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District has decided to extend its mask mandate, citing the recent surge of the Omicron variant.

In December 2021, the district had announced tentative plans to transition to a mask-optional model by January 18, 2022.

According to a statement on Friday from Muscogee County School Superintendent Dr. David Lewis, the decision to extend the mask mandate for schools in the Muscogee County District was based on local health and safety conditions under the advice from a local medical panel.

Until further notice, all students, staff members, and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors and on school buses.



