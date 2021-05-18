Mask mandate lifted on Fort Benning for vaccinated personnel

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Department of Defense personnel are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors at DOD facilities, provided they are at least two weeks past their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to an official Fort Benning Facebook post. DOD personnel are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines regarding areas where masks are mandated.

As for unvaccinated individuals on Fort Benning, they are still required to wear a mask indoor and outdoor at facilities on base. This mask mandate applies to all Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians and contractors, Family members, and all other individuals while on post.

In connection with other DOD facilities, fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask inside all on-post businesses, such as Post Exchange, MWR facilities, and Commissary. Employees of these facilities may ask customers for their vaccination status and require unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask. A mask is mandated in all medical facilities such as dental offices, medical processing areas, and the Fort Benning Recovery Center regardless of vaccination status.

Audie Murphy Athletic Performance Center and Whittington High-Performance Center will be available for fully vaccinated individuals. All other gyms on post will require masks to be worn inside facilities.

Trainees and students must be fully vaccinated to invite guests to on post ceremonies and events. Invited guests are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours. Beginning June 10, 2021 guests under the age of five are not required to show proof of a negative test.

Fort Benning is leaving no room for fabrication. Individuals may be punished under the UCMJ in regard to false vaccination status. Questioning unmasked individuals is permitted, and those who do not wish to disclose their vaccination information will be viewed as unvaccinated. Fort Benning encourages fully vaccinated individuals to keep their vaccination cards on them. If you have not gotten your vaccine yet, Martin Army Community Hospital is open to DOD holders.