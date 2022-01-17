Mask mandate reinstate for Opelika City Schools

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools is reinstating the mask mandate for schools in the district. The reinstatement of the mask mandate goes into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

Reinstatement of the mandate comes on the recommendation of local physicians due to the the high positivity rate of COVID-19, according to school district officials.

The mandate requires all students and staff wear masks on campus while indoors and on buses. Masks will be made available for those who need them, according to officials.

The reinstated mandate will be in effect until the end of the school day on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Parents are asked to monitor children for COVID-19 symptoms.

