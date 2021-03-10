 

 

Mass vaccination event to be held Thursday for Muscogee County School District employees at Kinnett Stadium

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – All teachers and support employees in the Muscogee County School District will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The MCSD will coordinate with Department of Public Health to hold a mass vaccination event at Kinnett Stadium on March 11.

Teachers and support employees will be given the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Last week Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the state received a massive shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and teachers will be first in line to get it.

“On the Johnson & Johnson front, we expect to have those 83,000 doses this week,” Kemp said during his weekly COVID-19 update press conference. “We will be prioritizing those doses for our educators to ensure a full five days a week return to the classroom.”

On Feb. 27, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved emergency usage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those over 18.

In a news release from the FDA, officials said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine meets the agency’s rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality.

“After a thorough analysis of the data, the FDA’s scientists and physicians have determined that the vaccine meets the FDA’s expectations for safety and effectiveness appropriate for the authorization of a vaccine for emergency use,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

According to the FDA, “the vaccine was approximately 67% effective in preventing moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 14 days after vaccination and 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 28 days after vaccination.” 

The mass vaccination event for Muscogee County School District employees will be held from on March 11 from 9:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Kinnett Stadium located at 7610 Schomburg Road.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 48°
Smoke
Smoke 0% 72° 48°

Thursday

79° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 79° 49°

Friday

80° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 80° 51°

Saturday

84° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 84° 54°

Sunday

83° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 83° 60°

Monday

77° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 61% 77° 57°

Tuesday

74° / 51°
AM Showers
AM Showers 41% 74° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

69°

7 PM
Clear
1%
69°

65°

8 PM
Clear
1%
65°

62°

9 PM
Clear
1%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
1%
60°

57°

11 PM
Clear
1%
57°

56°

12 AM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
3%
55°

53°

2 AM
Clear
4%
53°

53°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
53°

51°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
51°

51°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
51°

50°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

49°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
49°

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

57°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
57°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

73°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories