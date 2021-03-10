Mass vaccination event to be held Thursday for Muscogee County School District employees at Kinnett Stadium

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – All teachers and support employees in the Muscogee County School District will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The MCSD will coordinate with Department of Public Health to hold a mass vaccination event at Kinnett Stadium on March 11.

Teachers and support employees will be given the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Last week Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the state received a massive shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and teachers will be first in line to get it.

“On the Johnson & Johnson front, we expect to have those 83,000 doses this week,” Kemp said during his weekly COVID-19 update press conference. “We will be prioritizing those doses for our educators to ensure a full five days a week return to the classroom.”

On Feb. 27, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved emergency usage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those over 18.

In a news release from the FDA, officials said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine meets the agency’s rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality.

“After a thorough analysis of the data, the FDA’s scientists and physicians have determined that the vaccine meets the FDA’s expectations for safety and effectiveness appropriate for the authorization of a vaccine for emergency use,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

According to the FDA, “the vaccine was approximately 67% effective in preventing moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 14 days after vaccination and 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 28 days after vaccination.”

The mass vaccination event for Muscogee County School District employees will be held from on March 11 from 9:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Kinnett Stadium located at 7610 Schomburg Road.