Mathews Elementary Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest winner for our Kinetic Credit Golden Apple Award was Hailey Sumner, a teacher at Mathews Elementary School. Ms. Sumner is a graduate of Columbus State University and is a five-year teaching veteran.

Isabella Santana nominated Ms. Sumner because she was impressed by her teaching skills. Ms. Sumner stated that she truly enjoys her job and was honored to receive the award.

