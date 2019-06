The Mathews D. Swift Park will be dedicated late Friday afternoon. WRBL News 3 talked to the retired W.C. Bradley Company Real Estate Division president about the honor of having it named for him.

The park is in downtown Columbus adjacent to The Rapids, a $52 million apartment complex that opened earlier this year.

It is accessible from the Chattahoochee Riverwalk and Front Avenue.

The dedication will be at 5 p.m. at the park.