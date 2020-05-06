‘Maw Maw’s’ 85th birthday celebration turns into a parade of love from her family

Gloria Dunn could not believe her eyes when she saw a parade of loved ones wishing her a happy 85th birthday earlier this morning.

Family members ranging in age from 22 months to 65 years old gathered outside Gloria’s Phenix City home with signs and balloons to surprise her with love and gratitude.



Sabrina Dunn, one of Gloria’s granddaughters-in-law, helped organize the parade to show Gloria how much the family cares for her. ​

“Maw Maw has taken care of our kids, grandkids, great-grandkids,” Sabrina Dunn said. “She was quarantined and she hasn’t seen a lot of us in a while, at least a month. She is truly family-oriented. We thought this would be a nice thing to do for her. Tell her Happy Birthday and she’s appreciated by everybody.”

Gloria was only expecting a few family members coming to wish her a happy birthday. What she got instead was a wonderful outpouring of love that was truly a most special gift.

“It’s just wonderful,” Gloria Dunn said. “They are all here with me, even though we are not close. I am so proud of every one of them.”

