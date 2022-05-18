

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson announced a new wave of funding is on the way to help local nonprofits and small businesses still struggling with the effects of COVID-19.

The city is slated to receive $4-million in American Rescue Plan funding. That’s on top of $8-million in COVID funding the city has already received.

Mayor Henderson says the funding will be used to provide grants of up to $40,000 for small businesses, and up to $25,000 for non-profits.



The $4-million is part of a $415-million aid package announced Monday by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

The money comes from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, part of the American Rescue Plan Act.