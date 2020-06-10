Mayor Henderson announces virtual Let’s Talk Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Mayor Skip Henderson has announced the next Let’s Talk Columbus. This time it will be a virtual forum.

The Live Virtual Let’s Talk Columbus is scheduled for Thursday, June 18 from 6:00 –7:30 p.m.

The Mayor, City Manager, and various department heads will participate in the forum to answer citizens’ questions that pertain to Muscogee County and the City.

Anyone who would like to have a question answered should email it to Becca Covington at covington.rebecca@columbusga.org by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16th.

Henderson says officials will do their best to answer all the questions they receive, though some questions may be combined.

For the past 10 years, the Mayor’s Office has held quarterly Let’s Talk forums. Typically, they are held at a different location each quarter, but the June 18th forum will be the first one held virtually.

Access to the Let’s Talk Columbus forum will be available live on the CCG-TV channel, YouTube (bitly.com/CCG-TV), and the Mayor’s Facebook page. The meeting will also be rebroadcast on CCG-TV and will be available to watch again on Facebook and Youtube.