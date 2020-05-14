Mayor Henderson holding virtual town hall on update to city operations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, representatives from Homeland Security, Department of Public Health and the City Attorney’s Office holding a virtual town hall Thursday evening to update folks on the process of reopening the city.

The mayor and panel members will answer questions on the status of COVID-19 and how it effects the operations of the City of Columbus and Muscogee County.

Watch the town hall HERE:

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS: