Mayor holds forum with citizens

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The mayor hosted a “Let’s Talk with the Mayor” forum Thursday night at the main Columbus Public Library.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson along with other city leaders were on hand to answers questions. Citizens were encouraged to give their own ideas as well as ask questions. Mayor Tomlinson addressed a former teacher who is working to acquire, restore, and convert the old.

“Anything that supports Bibb City and that area. We’ve got a big 2nd Avenue corridor revitalization effort going on so it’s happening all around you and that makes for good synergy,” says Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

Other folks asked questions about free Internet access across the city and in all homes and the possibility of solar energy projects.