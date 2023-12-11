COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During last week’s council meeting, the city of Columbus’ internal auditor Donna McGinnis told city councilors that over $45.1 million was unaccounted for in the city’s finance department.

The Director of Finance, Angelica Alexander, repeatedly refuted the notion that any money is missing during her presentation to the council.

Here is what Mayor Skip Henderson had to say Monday during an interview with WRBL.

“So obviously having that kind of a number tied to a potential issue, we want to jump on pretty quick,” Henderson said.

There have been a number of meetings in the last week to discuss the audit and its findings.

“So, our finance folks went and re-verified the data that they had,” Henderson said. “Now, they haven’t gone through it all because it was a pretty lengthy list, but they’ve done a good number of them. And what it tells us is that there are deposit slips, all the way down to canceled checks.”

Henderson has drawn a conclusion from the last week.

“I can tell you, no 45 million is not is not missing or not deposited or not not put in a bank,” he said.

After the WRBL interview, the mayor’s office released the following statement.

“At last week’s council meeting, the Internal Auditor for the Columbus Consolidated Government indicated that $45.1M of unprocessed transactional activity “has not been banked”. As Mayor, I requested that Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge and Finance Director Angelica Alexander review the supporting documentation of the Internal Auditor and verify whether the amounts contained in the supplemental attachment had, in fact, been deposited into city accounts. As a result of this request, I have been informed by Deputy City Manager Hodge that the

transactional activity identified by the Internal Auditor has been deposited into city accounts as

evidenced by bank statements, deposit slips, and canceled checks. Hodge further clarified that while a small percentage of businesses have yet to receive their city license, payments received have been deposited into city accounts.”

Hodge is on the agenda to address the council on Tuesday morning.

There is information that the public has not been made aware of.

Atlanta attorney Charles Peeler from Troutman and Pepper was hired by Council to “work alongside” the internal auditor.

After sitting through opposing presentations on Dec. 5, Council initiated a two-hour closed session. Council members met with members of Peeler’s staff.