Mayor Skip Henderson encouraging safety and social distancing during Halloween season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The spooky Halloween season is upon us and Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is asking everyone to be safe and avoid spreading COVID-19.

Mayor Henderson is urging everyone avoid person to person trick-or-treating, haunted houses, or big holiday gatherings. The Mayor is instead asking residents to show their Halloween spirit by focusing on dress-up and decoration.

Officials with the Mayor’s Office say COVID-19 can easily pass from person to person through close contact, and it’s difficult to maintain a safe distance on porches and doorsteps, especially in neighborhoods where trick or treating is popular.

According to officials, when planning for Halloween this year, residents can play it safe from

COVID-19 by emphasizing the parts of the holiday that do not involve getting too close to other

people.

Additionally, the City is planning an amazing event as a safe alternative to traditional trick or treating. The Columbus Civic Center and Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with various departments of the Columbus Consolidated Government and local organizations to present

A Spooktacular Trunk or Treat & More on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 5 PM – 8 PM.

According to officials, the safe family-friendly event will allow the citizens of Columbus and surrounding areas to parade through our CCG Glow of Lights. This display will also feature inflatables and fall decorations to truly light up the night.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Mayor is asking everyone to avoid the following high risk activities: