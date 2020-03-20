Mayor Skip Henderson issues Declaration of Local Emergency for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson issued Declaration of Local Emergency for the city of Columbus.

With the declaration, people should not gather in groups of 10 or more. There are some exceptions such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and medical facilities.

Public restaurants must close, except for take-out service.

Additionally, bars, gymnasiums and other indoor recreational facilities, and body care salons of all types will close.

The restriction take effect at midnight Friday and runs until April 3, 2020.

Mayor Skip Henderson sent out the following news release: