Mayor Skip Henderson issues Declaration of Local Emergency for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson issued Declaration of Local Emergency for the city of Columbus.
With the declaration, people should not gather in groups of 10 or more. There are some exceptions such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and medical facilities.
Public restaurants must close, except for take-out service.
Additionally, bars, gymnasiums and other indoor recreational facilities, and body care salons of all types will close.
The restriction take effect at midnight Friday and runs until April 3, 2020.
Mayor Skip Henderson sent out the following news release:
Today, March 20, 2020, Mayor B.H. “Skip” Henderson III has issued the attached Declaration of Local Emergency.
This order follows the Center for Disease Control’s latest guidance that people should not gather in groups of ten (10) or more with certain exceptions such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and medical facilities.
It provides for the closing of public restaurants except for take-out service, the closing of bars, gymnasiums and other indoor recreational facilities, and body care salons of all types.
Additional restrictions are imposed on other retail establishments depending on their square footage and ability to provide social distancing.
These restrictions shall take effect at midnight tonight and shall extend until April 3, 2020 unless further amended by the Mayor or City Council.
This is the latest action in an ongoing effort by City leadership to “flatten the curve” of this virus. The Mayor still hopes that Columbus will not be as affected by this virus as some other cities, but he also recognizes that it would be irresponsible not to take steps to try to mitigate any crisis.
This newest Order is an attempt to limit the rapid spread of this disease so that our local hospitals can manage potential cases without being overwhelmed all at one time. If Columbus can do that, hospitals will be able to more effectively utilize care and resources for those who need them.
To accomplish this, Columbus citizens will have to work together. The citizens of our community will ultimately determine the success or failure of these actions.
The City government and local hospitals can and are preparing for the worst-case scenario, but everyone hopes that, by practicing personal responsibility, citizens can help avoid the difficult circumstances in which other cities have found themselves.
To be clear, the Office of the Mayor; City, State, and Federal governments; the Health Department; and the Center for Disease Control recommend self-isolating as much as possible, washing your hands regularly and for twenty (20) seconds, and keeping up with the latest reputable news. We will get though this, but everyone in the community must work together to help Columbus avoid the spread of this dangerous virus.