Mayor Skip Henderson mandates masks to be worn in government buildings

Mayor Skip Henderson stressed the importance of wearing a mask during a city council meeting to help stop the spread of COVID-19. 

Mayor Henderson says Columbus says 58 people have died from COVID-19. Starting Thursday, the mayor says when visiting any government building you will be required to wear masks and asked to practice social distancing.

He says when it comes to a mask mandate for all public spaces, right now they’re just not at the point to have that conversation.

“The mask is not the answer, but it’s a huge part of the answer. I understand some people can not wear these because they’ve got some kind of breathing condition and I get that,” Mayor Henderson said.

“They should try to stay sheltered in place, try to stay at home unless they have to venture out because the only way we’re really going to stop the spread of this is if people start really taking the opportunity they have to make a difference seriously.”

Motions were passed to encourage folks to wear a mask and if the mayor sees it necessary they may enforce it.

Mayor Henderson says if cases continue to rise he plans to circle back to putting in more enforcements. 

