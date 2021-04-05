Mayor Skip Henderson’s State of the City Address goes virtual

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will deliver his “State of the City” address Tuesday morning at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.

In the past, Henderson has addressed a large crowd at the event, sponsored by the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce. Rather than a traditional speech, Henderson’s address will take a different look.

Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jerald Mitchell will host the event. He will ask the mayor questions. There will be a smaller audience because of the pandemic.

“This has been a different year, right?” Henderson said Monday. “We are not going to stand up there and give a speech and tell everybody about all of the accomplishments. … We are doing it as a ‘fireside chat.’ That’s the way the chamber has set it up.”

Henderson said he will address the city’s crime issue. There have been nearly two dozen homicides in the first three months of 2021.

“We will probably talk about this tomorrow, but the very first thing you do is acknowledge there is an issue,” he said.

The program starts at 8:30 a.m. and can be seen live on WRBL.com