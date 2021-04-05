 

Mayor Skip Henderson’s State of the City Address goes virtual

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will deliver his “State of the City” address Tuesday morning at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.

In the past, Henderson has addressed a large crowd at the event, sponsored by the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce. Rather than a traditional speech, Henderson’s address will take a different look.

Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jerald Mitchell will host the event. He will ask the mayor questions. There will be a smaller audience because of the pandemic.

“This has been a different year, right?” Henderson said Monday. “We are not going to stand up there and give a speech and tell everybody about all of the accomplishments. … We are  doing it as a ‘fireside chat.’ That’s the way the chamber has set it up.”

Henderson said he will address the city’s crime issue. There have been nearly two dozen homicides in the first three months of 2021.

“We will probably talk about this tomorrow, but the very first thing you do is acknowledge there is an issue,” he said.

The program starts at 8:30 a.m. and can be seen live on WRBL.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 78° 48°

Tuesday

81° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 81° 52°

Wednesday

83° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 83° 60°

Thursday

75° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 75° 62°

Friday

77° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 77° 63°

Saturday

74° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 74° 59°

Sunday

77° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 77° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
73°

67°

9 PM
Clear
1%
67°

63°

10 PM
Clear
1%
63°

60°

11 PM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

12 AM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

1 AM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

2 AM
Clear
2%
55°

53°

3 AM
Clear
3%
53°

51°

4 AM
Clear
4%
51°

50°

5 AM
Clear
4%
50°

49°

6 AM
Clear
5%
49°

49°

7 AM
Clear
6%
49°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
49°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
54°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories