MCBOE announces intent to adopt new millage rate, increasing property taxes up to 3.92 percent

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Board of Education has announced it intends to adopt a new millage rate for fiscal year 2021 that could increase property taxes by up to 3.92 percent to restore some budget shortfalls facing the District.

According to a release by MCBOE, the proposed levy would provide additional funding to implement safety precautions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and help cover the reduction of funding for public education in Georgia from the virus’s economic impact on the state.

The Board says it has determined the proposed mill levy might be necessary to provide the resources students need to achieve as the District continues providing educational services.

The proposed increase to the millage rate will go up by .917 mill, resulting in a new rate of 24.321 mills. Without the tax increase, the millage rate would be no more than 23.404 mills, officials say.

The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $250,000 is about $33.47, and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $175,000 is about $64.19, as stated in the release by MCBOE.

Georgia law requires that the Board hold three public hearings for input from residents before a final millage rate can be set.

Public hearings on the tax increase will be held online through Zoom and livestreamed on the District YouTube channel at the following dates and times:

July 13 at 5 p.m.

July 20 at 11 a.m.

July 20 at 6 p.m.

Officials say the millage rate will be set at the July 20, 6 p.m. meeting.