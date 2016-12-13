MCSB approves superintendent’s contract extension and pay raise

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Superintendent David Lewis will remain at the helm of the Muscogee County School Board for at least a few more years. The school board voted to extend his contract and give him a pay raise.

The board voted at Monday night’s combined work session and board meeting. The vote gives Lewis a two percent pay raise and extends his contract through December 2019.

“Working together, I’m very confident that we’ll continue to move our district forward. I look forward to continue my work in the community and I thank you for your confidence and support going forward,” Lewis said.

The decision was not unanimous. Board members John Thomas and Frank Myers voted against the extension and raise. Board member Mark Cantrell was absent.

The public came forward before the vote expressing their concerns. One person was concerned the superintendent is not being enough to begin with.

“I don’t like it that he is proposed three percent, but the fact of the matter is he should have been paid a lot more to begin with,” Brandon Wallis said.

Another person voiced his concern against the superintendent’s pay raise.

“We still have work to do. As long as we have failing schools in this district, I don’t agree with executives getting raises,” Christopher Nall said.

The two percent raise on the superintendent’s salary will add up to an extra $3,400 a year. His salary will increase from $170,000 a year to $173,400 a year.

The superintendent’s new contract will begin January 1, 2017 and end December 31, 2019.