MCSB member calls for discussion surrounding injured Edgewood student

COLUMBUS, Ga. – There were heated moments Thursday night at a Muscogee County School Board work session just before members went into an executive session for a legal matter. One School board member argued to have a public discussion during their work session rather than meet behind closed doors.

Bryant Mosley is a behavioral specialist contracted by the Muscogee County School District. He allegedly body-slammed 13-year-old Montravious Thomas at Edgwood Student Services Center in September injuring the student’s leg.

His leg was amputated last month. Board member Frank Myers says he requested to have this item put on the agenda at Thursday night’s work session.

Myers was the lone board member who did not attend the executive session at the start of Thursday night’s work session.

“As I said in there, I would just boycott that meeting in there because I don’t think they’re going to get the full picture of what’s really going on anyway,” Myers said.

He called for a discussion on the issues surrounding the student’s leg injury to be put on the agenda, but says he was denied and told there would be an executive session concerning the matter.

“You are never required to go into executive session. Never. It’s always a choice,” Myers said.

Myers asked to table the executive session in what became a heated discussion between Myers and board chairman Rob Varner.

“Okay, so as a board member I’m being told that I can’t talk about an issue?” Myers asked.

“That’s correct,” Varner replied.

“Okay well I’m not going to agree to that. So I guess I’m out of order right?” Myers said.

“You are out of order,” Varner said.

Myers’ motion to table the discussion was denied.

“Part of what I was trying to do tonight was bring justice for everybody. It’s not just justice for this young man. It’s the tax payers deserve answers. Everybody deserves answers,” Myers said.

The board met in executive session for about 30 minutes before returning to the work session. Superintendent David Lewis and other board members would not comment about the situation surrounding Thomas or the executive session.