MCSD announces plans for final grades and graduations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District has released their plans addressing end of year final grades and graduation ceremonies for high school students during the coronavirus shutdown.

MCSD has announced that grading procedures will apply to student work from March 12 through May 8. Graduating seniors will be able to have a virtual commencement ceremony on May 22.

The school district has live ceremonies “tentatively rescheduled” for July 22-25.

For final grading, students will have their final grades calculated as the average of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd nine weeks’ final grades as of March 12. Each student’s final grades “should not be lower than those received up until March 12, 2020,” according to MCSD.

The virtual graduation ceremonies will be available for viewing online and on broadcast, while the live ceremony schedule is dependent on guidance issued by Governor Brian Kemp, the Georgia Department on Public Health, and the CDC.

Final course grading parameters:

Each student’s final grades will be calculated as the average of the 1st, 2nd, & 3rd nine weeks’ final grades as of March 12, 2020.

Each student’s final grades should not be lower than those received up until March 12, 2020.

Students will continue to complete assignments through May 8, 2020; grades entered will only be used to improve each student’s final grade(s).

Teachers will continue to instruct students and collect assignments through May 8, 2020.

Schools will follow the normal grade reporting processes for finalizing the 4 th nine weeks.

nine weeks. All student grades will be entered by May 13, 2020.

Final report cards will be mailed to home addresses prior to the completion of post-planning.

Schools will provide additional instructional support opportunities, based upon each student’s overall academic progress, during the High School Summer Credit Recovery Program or K-8 Summer Learning Program for ELA/Reading and Mathematics.

The schedule for additional instructional support opportunities is contingent upon further COVID-19 guidance issued by Governor Kemp’s Office, the Georgia Department of Public Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Graduation details: