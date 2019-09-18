MCSD graduation rates once again rise above state level, but down from 2018

The Muscogee County School District graduation rate has surpassed the state for the sixth consecutive year, according to a recent release from the Georgia Department of Education. But it’s not all good news for the district.

The district’s graduation rate is down from the previous year. The rate is now 86.1 percent, a decrease of 2.8 points year-over-year, from 88.9 percent.

“Although our graduation rate still remains well above the state and national averages, I am disappointed that we took a step backward after six consecutive years of improvement. Our ultimate goal of a 100 percent full-option graduation continues to be the focus of our work as a district. To that end, we have revised our tracking of transient students, who move out of our district without notice, to ensure that does not impact our rate in the future,” said Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent of Education, Muscogee County School District.

The Cohort Rate is calculated using the data from students who graduate from high school within four years as required by the U.S. Department of Education. It is also one of the indicators used in the calculation of the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI).