MCSD issues update on COVID-19 procedures in effort to keep children at school

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District is working to keep students at school — they are doing this through an update in their COVID-19 policies. On Monday they announced students who were in close contact of someone who tests positive in school are no longer required to be quarantined from in-person instruction.

The school district has been consulting their medical panel for all decisions regarding COVID-19. The Department of Public Health issued an administrative order in August, allowing school districts to update their COVID-19 contact tracing guidelines. The quarantine update is effective Wednesday, Oct. 27 and the guidance applies to students only. Unvaccinated staff will continue with the prior guidelines put in place by the Department of Public Health.

Superintendent Dr. David Lewis says this is part of the strategy of slowly going back to normal.

“Using our DPH guidance that we were allowed to use to implement this revised quarantine guidance and then continuing to follow our mitigation strategies we have seen a dramatic decrease in cases, but still they are out there… These mitigation strategies have proven very effective and we’re going to remove them one layer at a time as we’re able to, based on the advice and recommendation of our medical panel.” -Superintendent Dr. David Lewis

There are no changes to identifying close contacts. Parents will still be notified if their child is identified as a direct contact to a positive case, and they may still choose to self quarantine at home.

With this change, parents are encouraged to continue monitoring their children for COVID-19 symptoms.