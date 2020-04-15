MCSD makes adjustment to meal service dates, shifts to three days per week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District will be switching their meal service dates to a three day per week schedule, effective April 20.
The district says that the changes are being made to uphold additional safety precautions and reduce in-person contact. Meals will be distributed 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
MCSD says the meals will be distributed to ensure the volume of weekly meals is maintained to a breakfast and lunch item per weekday.
The new schedule will be:
- Monday – Two breakfast and two lunch items
- Wednesday – Two breakfast and two lunch items
- Friday – One breakfast and one lunch item
According to MCSD, Student meals will be provided at these schools:
- Baker Middle School
- Carver High School
- J.D. Davis Elementary School
- Dawson Elementary School
- Double Churches Middle School
- Fox Elementary School
- Key Elementary School
- Spencer High School
Buses will also deliver meals to these other locations:
- Elizabeth Canty Homes
- Chase Homes
- Eagle Trace Apartments
- Jordan High School
- Kendrick High School (front of school area)
- Midland Academy
- 30th Ave Pre-K School
- Victory Mission
- Warren Wiliams Apartments
- Whisperwood Apartments
- Wilson Apartments
The school district says their top priority remains the safety and well-being of students and employees and ask that all individuals waiting in line for meals maintain social distance. Meals will not be consumed on site.