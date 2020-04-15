MCSD makes adjustment to meal service dates, shifts to three days per week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District will be switching their meal service dates to a three day per week schedule, effective April 20.

The district says that the changes are being made to uphold additional safety precautions and reduce in-person contact. Meals will be distributed 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

MCSD says the meals will be distributed to ensure the volume of weekly meals is maintained to a breakfast and lunch item per weekday.

The new schedule will be:

Monday – Two breakfast and two lunch items

– Two breakfast and two lunch items Wednesday – Two breakfast and two lunch items

– Two breakfast and two lunch items Friday – One breakfast and one lunch item

According to MCSD, Student meals will be provided at these schools:

Baker Middle School

Carver High School

J.D. Davis Elementary School

Dawson Elementary School

Double Churches Middle School

Fox Elementary School

Key Elementary School

Spencer High School

Buses will also deliver meals to these other locations:

Elizabeth Canty Homes

Chase Homes

Eagle Trace Apartments

Jordan High School

Kendrick High School (front of school area)

Midland Academy

30th Ave Pre-K School

Victory Mission

Warren Wiliams Apartments

Whisperwood Apartments

Wilson Apartments

The school district says their top priority remains the safety and well-being of students and employees and ask that all individuals waiting in line for meals maintain social distance. Meals will not be consumed on site.