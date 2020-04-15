MCSD makes adjustment to meal service dates, shifts to three days per week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District will be switching their meal service dates to a three day per week schedule, effective April 20.

The district says that the changes are being made to uphold additional safety precautions and reduce in-person contact. Meals will be distributed 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

MCSD says the meals will be distributed to ensure the volume of weekly meals is maintained to a breakfast and lunch item per weekday.

The new schedule will be:

  • Monday – Two breakfast and two lunch items
  • Wednesday – Two breakfast and two lunch items
  • Friday – One breakfast and one lunch item

According to MCSD, Student meals will be provided at these schools:

  • Baker Middle School
  • Carver High School
  • J.D. Davis Elementary School
  • Dawson Elementary School
  • Double Churches Middle School
  • Fox Elementary School
  • Key Elementary School
  • Spencer High School

Buses will also deliver meals to these other locations:

  • Elizabeth Canty Homes
  • Chase Homes
  • Eagle Trace Apartments
  • Jordan High School
  • Kendrick High School (front of school area)
  • Midland Academy
  • 30th Ave Pre-K School
  • Victory Mission
  • Warren Wiliams Apartments
  • Whisperwood Apartments
  • Wilson Apartments

The school district says their top priority remains the safety and well-being of students and employees and ask that all individuals waiting in line for meals maintain social distance. Meals will not be consumed on site.

