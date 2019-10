PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) - The Phenix City Police Department has confirmed an officer-involved shooting last night while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Police were called to the 1700 block of 16th Street in Phenix City around 7:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance, leading to reports of a heavy police presence. While responding, the officer opened fire and the suspect was struck, then taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.