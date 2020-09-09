MCSD releases 2020 SAT results

The Muscogee County School District’s 2020 SAT results were recently released in an announcement by the Georgia Department of Education. The District’s composite and reading and writing scores exceeded both the state and national averages.
“As with other facets of education, the administration of the SAT was met with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several test administration dates were cancelled and many sites were inaccessible, which impacted our student’s abilities to attempt tests or retake tests to improve scores. However, despite those challenges, we are pleased to see once again our district surpassed state and national averages in reading and writing and overall composite scores,” said Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent of Education.
Similar to the state and nation, the District noted some decreases in scores and the number of test takers.
“This year, several SAT administration sites were inaccessible due to the COVID-19 pandemic denying students the opportunity to take the spring and summer administrations of the exam. In previous years, students were afforded more opportunities to attempt tests to improve their scores. In addition, students were encouraged to attempt the SAT exam following the completion of college-readiness coursework,” said Patrick Knopf, Director of Research, Accountability and Assessment.
|Mean Evidence-Based Reading and Writing
|Group
|2019 Grads
|2020 Grads
|Nation
|524
|520
|Georgia
|533
|532
|MCSD
|541
|540
|School
|Carver High
|479
|481
|Columbus High
|619
|616
|Hardaway High
|508
|505
|Jordan High
|475
|524
|Kendrick High
|503
|Too Few*
|Northside
|537
|534
|Shaw High
|503
|Too Few*
|Spencer High
|458
|490
|Mean Math
|Group
|2019 Grads
|2020 Grads
|Nation
|515
|510
|Georgia
|515
|511
|MCSD
|515
|509
|School
|Carver High
|445
|441
|Columbus High
|606
|596
|Hardaway High
|482
|466
|Jordan High
|445
|484
|Kendrick High
|468
|Too Few*
|Northside
|509
|496
|Shaw High
|461
|Too Few*
|Spencer High
|435
|459
|Mean Evidence-Based Reading and Writing and Math
|Group
|2019 Grads
|2020 Grads
|Nation
|1039
|1030
|Georgia
|1048
|1043
|MCSD
|1056
|1048
|School
|Carver High
|924
|922
|Columbus High
|1225
|1212
|Hardaway High
|989
|971
|Jordan High
|920
|1008
|Kendrick High
|971
|Too Few*
|Northside
|1046
|1029
|Shaw High
|965
|Too Few*
|Spencer High
|893
|949
IMPORTANT NOTE: This is the fourth year’s results of the newest version of the SAT revised in 2017. The redesigned SAT features items to test higher-level logic and reasoning skills in reading, writing and math and a different scoring scale from previous versions. Each year there is a different cohort of students who take the SAT, which makes it difficult to draw a comparison from one year to the next. In addition, results are contingent upon the level of coursework students pursue prior to the test administration. Since the SAT and American College Testing (ACT) allow students to sit for the exam regardless of coursework, results can vary from year to year.