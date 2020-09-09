MCSD releases 2020 SAT results

The Muscogee County School District’s 2020 SAT results were recently released in an announcement by the Georgia Department of Education.  The District’s composite and reading and writing scores exceeded both the state and national averages.

“As with other facets of education, the administration of the SAT was met with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several test administration dates were cancelled and many sites were inaccessible, which impacted our student’s abilities to attempt tests or retake tests to improve scores. However, despite those challenges, we are pleased to see once again our district surpassed state and national averages in reading and writing and overall composite scores,” said Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent of Education.

Similar to the state and nation, the District noted some decreases in scores and the number of test takers.

“This year, several SAT administration sites were inaccessible due to the COVID-19 pandemic denying students the opportunity to take the spring and summer administrations of the exam. In previous years, students were afforded more opportunities to attempt tests to improve their scores. In addition, students were encouraged to attempt the SAT exam following the completion of college-readiness coursework,” said Patrick Knopf, Director of Research, Accountability and Assessment.

Mean Evidence-Based Reading and Writing
Group2019 Grads2020 Grads
Nation524520
Georgia533532
MCSD541540
School 
     Carver High479481
     Columbus High619616
     Hardaway High508505
     Jordan High475524
     Kendrick High503Too Few*
     Northside537534
     Shaw High503Too Few*
     Spencer High458490
Mean Math
Group2019 Grads2020 Grads
Nation515510
Georgia515511
MCSD515509
School 
     Carver High445441
     Columbus High606596
     Hardaway High482466
     Jordan High445484
     Kendrick High468Too Few*
     Northside509496
     Shaw High461Too Few*
     Spencer High435459
Mean Evidence-Based Reading and Writing and Math
Group2019 Grads2020 Grads
Nation10391030
Georgia10481043
MCSD10561048
School 
     Carver High924922
     Columbus High12251212
     Hardaway High989971
     Jordan High9201008
     Kendrick High971Too Few*
     Northside10461029
     Shaw High965Too Few*
     Spencer High893949

IMPORTANT NOTE: This is the fourth year’s results of the newest version of the SAT revised in 2017. The redesigned SAT features items to test higher-level logic and reasoning skills in reading, writing and math and a different scoring scale from previous versions. Each year there is a different cohort of students who take the SAT, which makes it difficult to draw a comparison from one year to the next. In addition, results are contingent upon the level of coursework students pursue prior to the test administration. Since the SAT and American College Testing (ACT) allow students to sit for the exam regardless of coursework, results can vary from year to year.

