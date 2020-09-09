MCSD releases 2020 SAT results

The Muscogee County School District’s 2020 SAT results were recently released in an announcement by the Georgia Department of Education. The District’s composite and reading and writing scores exceeded both the state and national averages.

“As with other facets of education, the administration of the SAT was met with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several test administration dates were cancelled and many sites were inaccessible, which impacted our student’s abilities to attempt tests or retake tests to improve scores. However, despite those challenges, we are pleased to see once again our district surpassed state and national averages in reading and writing and overall composite scores,” said Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent of Education.

Similar to the state and nation, the District noted some decreases in scores and the number of test takers.

“This year, several SAT administration sites were inaccessible due to the COVID-19 pandemic denying students the opportunity to take the spring and summer administrations of the exam. In previous years, students were afforded more opportunities to attempt tests to improve their scores. In addition, students were encouraged to attempt the SAT exam following the completion of college-readiness coursework,” said Patrick Knopf, Director of Research, Accountability and Assessment.

Mean Evidence-Based Reading and Writing Group 2019 Grads 2020 Grads Nation 524 520 Georgia 533 532 MCSD 541 540 School Carver High 479 481 Columbus High 619 616 Hardaway High 508 505 Jordan High 475 524 Kendrick High 503 Too Few* Northside 537 534 Shaw High 503 Too Few* Spencer High 458 490

Mean Math Group 2019 Grads 2020 Grads Nation 515 510 Georgia 515 511 MCSD 515 509 School Carver High 445 441 Columbus High 606 596 Hardaway High 482 466 Jordan High 445 484 Kendrick High 468 Too Few* Northside 509 496 Shaw High 461 Too Few* Spencer High 435 459

Mean Evidence-Based Reading and Writing and Math Group 2019 Grads 2020 Grads Nation 1039 1030 Georgia 1048 1043 MCSD 1056 1048 School Carver High 924 922 Columbus High 1225 1212 Hardaway High 989 971 Jordan High 920 1008 Kendrick High 971 Too Few* Northside 1046 1029 Shaw High 965 Too Few* Spencer High 893 949

IMPORTANT NOTE: This is the fourth year’s results of the newest version of the SAT revised in 2017. The redesigned SAT features items to test higher-level logic and reasoning skills in reading, writing and math and a different scoring scale from previous versions. Each year there is a different cohort of students who take the SAT, which makes it difficult to draw a comparison from one year to the next. In addition, results are contingent upon the level of coursework students pursue prior to the test administration. Since the SAT and American College Testing (ACT) allow students to sit for the exam regardless of coursework, results can vary from year to year.