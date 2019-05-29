MCSD releases 'Elementary Schedule Survey' for parents
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - The Muscogee County School Board has released a survey about lengthening the school day for elementary school students.
The School board met on earlier this month about lengthening the school day for all grades. The main ones affected would be the elementary school students.
