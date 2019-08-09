MCSD releases footage from 2016 Montravious Thomas incident

The Muscogee County School District has released the video footage of the alleged body-slamming incident of Montravious Thomas that was captured on CCTV security cameras.

News 3 has obtained the footage from the incident, following the court ordered release in the Ledger v. MCSD case that completed on August 1.

The 2016 case left Thomas forced to have his leg amputated as a result of injuries allegedly resulting from the actions of a Muscogee County School District contractor.

WRBL requested the footage after the court case for release of the footage completed.

The released files from MCSD “…include five video clips, produced from camera footage on September 12, 2016 between 1:22 p.m. and 3:09 p.m., totaling 27 minutes and seven seconds. One file was redacted to protect the identity of another student present within the footage. There is no audio to accompany the video files.”

Judge Bobby Peters ordered MCSD to release the footage from the incident on August 1, with 10 days to release it. The order was fulfilled this afternoon.

Watch the full set of clips released by MCSD below: