MCSD to proceed with choice model for school instruction

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Officials with the Muscogee County School District announced Tuesday that the District will proceed with the choice model for instruction for students. The choice model allows parents and guardians to choose how students will receive lessons and instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following released was sent out by District officials:

As part of the District’s COVID-19 re-opening plan, the Muscogee County School District will proceed with the choice model for instruction beginning September 14, 2020.

Under the choice model, each parent submits a declaration, to select virtual or in-person instruction for each student, within the online registration application. Declarations are only applicable to students for the purposes of recording virtual versus in-person instruction preferences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The choice model implementation includes two phases as outlined in the re-opening phase-in plan:

1. September 14, 2020: Students in grades Pre-K-2, 6, 9, and specialized/self-contained classes will proceed with the choice model; all other students will remain on the virtual instruction model.

2. September 21, 2020: All students in grades Pre-K-12 will proceed with the choice model.

Choice model preferences were initially declared at the onset of online registration in July. Parents can submit changes to declaration preferences, through surveys provided by each school, before the 12:00 noon, September 4, 2020 deadline. Parents do not need to send any information unless indicating a change from the previously submitted preference. Following the deadline, changes to each option cannot occur until the next nine-week grading period or semester (block schedule).

Information related to cleaning, nutrition, safety, technology, and transportation are available within the District’s at-a-glance and detailed re-opening plans.