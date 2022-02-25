MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau teamed up with the FBI, DEA, and Department of Community Supervision to carry out Operation Zero Tolerance Phase II, ending in nine arrests four of which are confirmed gang members.

In addition to the nine arrests, 17 warrants were cleared, six firearms seized, one stolen firearm recovered, 60 grams of ecstasy, 1,019 grams of marijuana, and 57 grams of edibles were recovered.

The operation spanned over three days, Feb. 22-24, 2022. All cases are still pending an investigation according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Four confirmed gang members arrested

The following confirmed gang members were arrested during Operation Zero Tolerance Phase II: Jaheim Mathis, Eric Kimbrough, Roderick Sinclair, and Matthew Walker.

Jaheim Mathis Terroristic Threats – Felony

Hold for Coweta County

Eric Kimbrough Violation of Probation – Felony

Theft by Receiving (Firearm) – Felony

Possession of Ecstacy with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Violation of the GA Criminal Street Gang and Terrorism Act

Roderick Sinclair Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Violation of GA Criminal Street Gang and Terrorism Act

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects, Terroristic Threats – Felony

Intimidating a Court Officer

Harassing Phone Calls

Hold for Coweta County

Matthew Walker Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – Felony

Five other arrests made

Five other arrests were made including Arturo Solis, Kevonte Shingles, Andre Tate, Jonetta Daniels, and James Williams.

Arturo Solis 7 Federal DEA warrants

Kevonte Shingles Violation of Probation – Felony

Andre Tate Violation of Probation – Felony – (x2)

Jonetta Daniels Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

James Williams VGSA Schedule I (THC Wax)

VGSA Schedule II (Cocaine)

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

All mugshots and information was provided by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. The original news release can be viewed below on the MCSO Facebook page.