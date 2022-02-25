MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau teamed up with the FBI, DEA, and Department of Community Supervision to carry out Operation Zero Tolerance Phase II, ending in nine arrests four of which are confirmed gang members.
In addition to the nine arrests, 17 warrants were cleared, six firearms seized, one stolen firearm recovered, 60 grams of ecstasy, 1,019 grams of marijuana, and 57 grams of edibles were recovered.
The operation spanned over three days, Feb. 22-24, 2022. All cases are still pending an investigation according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
Four confirmed gang members arrested
The following confirmed gang members were arrested during Operation Zero Tolerance Phase II: Jaheim Mathis, Eric Kimbrough, Roderick Sinclair, and Matthew Walker.
Jaheim Mathis
- Terroristic Threats – Felony
- Hold for Coweta County
Eric Kimbrough
- Violation of Probation – Felony
- Theft by Receiving (Firearm) – Felony
- Possession of Ecstacy with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Violation of the GA Criminal Street Gang and Terrorism Act
Roderick Sinclair
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Violation of GA Criminal Street Gang and Terrorism Act
- Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects, Terroristic Threats – Felony
- Intimidating a Court Officer
- Harassing Phone Calls
- Hold for Coweta County
Matthew Walker
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – Felony
Five other arrests made
Five other arrests were made including Arturo Solis, Kevonte Shingles, Andre Tate, Jonetta Daniels, and James Williams.
Arturo Solis
- 7 Federal DEA warrants
Kevonte Shingles
- Violation of Probation – Felony
Andre Tate
- Violation of Probation – Felony – (x2)
Jonetta Daniels
- Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer
James Williams
- VGSA Schedule I (THC Wax)
- VGSA Schedule II (Cocaine)
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
All mugshots and information was provided by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. The original news release can be viewed below on the MCSO Facebook page.