MCSO is keeping a close eye on sex offenders for Halloween

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says their main goal this Halloween is keeping kids safe.

Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins says all sex offenders considered to be predators are required to meet at an undisclosed location

Sex offenders are required to be there from 6-8 p.m. This includes everyone that is on probation, registered as a sex offender, or homeless and being monitored as a sex offender.

Tompkins says they are expecting around 120 people to show up. Along with keeping the sex offenders during prime trick or treating hours Tompkins says the sex offender team and other deputies will be patrolling neighborhoods throughout the night.

Although the sheriff’s department will be keeping a close eye on sex offenders, Tompkins says if you are aware of your surroundings.

“Go with friends, make sure that you’re wearing reflective clothing if you’re walking around at night,” Sheriff Tompkins said.

If you would like to know if there is a sex offender in your neighborhood, click here.