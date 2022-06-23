COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Some local crime fighters can add a new job title to their résumés, movie star.

According to Muscogee Country Sheriff Greg Countryman, members of the sheriff’s office Special Response Team (SRT) just served as cast members in the new John Travolta movie being filmed in Columbus.

The working title for the movie is “Cash Out”, with the production getting way earlier this month on June 9.

Of shooting scenes for the new movie, Countryman said in a Facebook post that the team had been “honored to stand with Hollywood Legend John Travolta.”

According to Countryman, members of the team are playing parts that are somewhat familiar to them, a SWAT team. Countryman is proud his team and honored by the opportunity.

He said he can’t wait to see the finished product. “Our Deputies were honored to work with everyone on set and we cannot wait to see the movie when it comes out!”

Countryman also said the movie crew is welcome back to Columbus anytime.