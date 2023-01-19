MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office’s (MCSO’s) Uniform Patrol Squad 4 recently received the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) Mobilization Award for 2022.

Capt. John Thomas of the MCSO is the coordinator for the west central traffic enforcement network through the GOHS. He said the award was given “in-house.”

“Every year, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has mobilizations throughout the year – high visibility campaigns, and you probably hear them through the media – ‘Click it or ticket,’ ‘Drive sober or get pulled over,’ ‘Operation Southern Slow Down,’” he said. “And during those mobilizations, I challenge my patrol squad, ‘Hey, whoever can go out, you know, and put up some good statistics for this mobilization, I’ll reward you with something.’”

Thomas said the squad had the best numbers for the “Drive sober or get pulled over” campaign. He said the point of the campaigns is to reduce traffic accidents, especially fatalities. This, he said, is the goal of GOHS.