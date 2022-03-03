MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made an traffic stop March 2, 2022 that led to the arrest of a man with several violent felonies and previous drug charges.

Deputies with the MCSO Uniform Patrol pulled over a Hyundai Sonata around 10 p.m. The passenger of the vehicle fled the vehicle on foot, ensuing a foot chase. Once apprehended, he gave a false name. Later, the passenger was identified as Cordarius Roper (pictured to the right). According to the MCSO, Roper (pictured to the right) was charged with the following: Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (x2)

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule IV (Xanax)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Felony Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Reckless Conduct

39 grams of marijuana, 13 Xanax pills, two firearms, and a digital scale with plastic bags were recovered after deputies searched the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Takeshia Austin-Mcclam, and was charged with the following:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule IV (Xanax)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Reckless Conduct

The Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman shared a statement on Facebook saying, “Through vigilance and dedication shown by the deputies, illegal narcotics and 2 firearms were removed from the streets of Muscogee County – one of whom was a convicted felon.”