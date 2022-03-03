MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made an traffic stop March 2, 2022 that led to the arrest of a man with several violent felonies and previous drug charges.
Deputies with the MCSO Uniform Patrol pulled over a Hyundai Sonata around 10 p.m.
The passenger of the vehicle fled the vehicle on foot, ensuing a foot chase. Once apprehended, he gave a false name. Later, the passenger was identified as Cordarius Roper (pictured to the right).
According to the MCSO, Roper (pictured to the right) was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (x2)
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Schedule IV (Xanax)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Felony Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Reckless Conduct
39 grams of marijuana, 13 Xanax pills, two firearms, and a digital scale with plastic bags were recovered after deputies searched the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Takeshia Austin-Mcclam, and was charged with the following:
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Schedule IV (Xanax)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Reckless Conduct
The Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman shared a statement on Facebook saying, “Through vigilance and dedication shown by the deputies, illegal narcotics and 2 firearms were removed from the streets of Muscogee County – one of whom was a convicted felon.”