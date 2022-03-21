MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Bureau made a number of traffic stops over the weekend resulting in several felony warrants being cleared, drugs being seized, and more than 10 arrests.

From March 15-19, 2022, MCSO says the stops resulted in the following:

Nine felony warrants cleared

One Driving Under the Influence arrest

One firearm seized

81 grams of marijuana seized

10 traffic citations written

13 individuals arrested

One particular traffic stop led to one individual being charged with Cruelty to Children First Degree. The MCSO says, “Though these numbers reflect excellent teamwork and crime prevention efforts within Muscogee County, there was one traffic stop that stood out among the rest,” in a news release.

According to the MCSO, one individual being pulled over in a traffic stop had outstanding warrants for arrest for Violation of Probation.

The individuals name was omitted by the MCSO to protect the identity of a minor child however, while the individual was being taken into custody, they said they needed to pick up their child from a friend.

A further investigation revealed a 1-year-old child was left home alone. When deputies entered the home, the house was described as ‘extremely warm.’ The 1-year-old was found in a bedroom with a baby gate blocking the doorway. In front of the baby gate was a space heater. In addition to the space heater running in front of the bedroom the child was in, the kitchen stove was also on.

The individual was charged with Cruelty to Children First Degree and the Department of Family and Child Services was contacted.

The MCSO applauds the work done by deputies this weekend that helped prevent a potentially fatal situation saying, “The deputies attention to detail and swift action, prevented what could have turned out to be a very tragic situation.”