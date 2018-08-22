Measles outbreaks around the world remind travelers to add immunizations to the itinerary
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - Measles outbreaks across Europe and cases reported here in the U.S. remind vacationers that travel vaccines can keep you safe wherever your journey takes you.
“No one wants to get sick on vacation or bring back an unwanted illness. All our county health departments in the West Central Health District are able to provide travelers with the necessary vaccines to keep you protected on your trip,” says Dr. Beverley Townsend, District Health Director.
More than 41,000 children and adults contracted measles in Europe during the first part of this year. The numbers in the U.S. are much lower; measles cases reported are slightly more than one hundred.
Vaccines are especially important when traveling outside the United States. Influenza occurs year-round in the Caribbean, and from April through September in the Southern Hemisphere. Protection against the flu is recommended for those travelers headed south. Other health threats in various countries include malaria, typhoid, hepatitis A and B, yellow fever, and rabies. Vaccines should be given four to six weeks before departure, so they have time to become fully effective.
There are some instances when a vaccine may not be required to visit a particular country or region, but it is recommended. Your local health department can tell you which vaccines are required for the countries on your itinerary. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website also lists which vaccines are required as well as travel advisories.
All 16 Health Departments in the West Central Health District can vaccinate travelers heading abroad. Be sure to call ahead to ensure vaccine availability for the country you are visiting.
Georgia News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Athens man charged in possession of firearm case
United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles E. Peeler announced the charges for an Athens man in a possession of a firearm case.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Another arrest made in deadly Pizza Hut shooting on Buena Vista Road
Columbus Police made another arrest in the deadly Pizza Hut shooting on Buena Vista Road.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lawsuit: Georgia superintendent recorded in racist rant
A Georgia schools superintendent is accused of using racist language in two recorded conversations and discriminating against a black employee.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hundreds of dead fish found in Alabama pond
Hundreds of dead fish have been found on top of a pond in Alabama and officials say it appears low oxygen levels are to blame.Read More »
-
Russell County inmate dies in jail, hangs himself
A Russell County inmate has taken his life while in jail.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Opelika Police: Man charged with murder
Opelika Police arrested a man Friday morning they believe is connected to a July murder.Read More »