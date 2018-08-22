Measles outbreaks around the world remind travelers to add immunizations to the itinerary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - Measles outbreaks across Europe and cases reported here in the U.S. remind vacationers that travel vaccines can keep you safe wherever your journey takes you.

“No one wants to get sick on vacation or bring back an unwanted illness. All our county health departments in the West Central Health District are able to provide travelers with the necessary vaccines to keep you protected on your trip,” says Dr. Beverley Townsend, District Health Director.

More than 41,000 children and adults contracted measles in Europe during the first part of this year. The numbers in the U.S. are much lower; measles cases reported are slightly more than one hundred.

Vaccines are especially important when traveling outside the United States. Influenza occurs year-round in the Caribbean, and from April through September in the Southern Hemisphere. Protection against the flu is recommended for those travelers headed south. Other health threats in various countries include malaria, typhoid, hepatitis A and B, yellow fever, and rabies. Vaccines should be given four to six weeks before departure, so they have time to become fully effective.

There are some instances when a vaccine may not be required to visit a particular country or region, but it is recommended. Your local health department can tell you which vaccines are required for the countries on your itinerary. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website also lists which vaccines are required as well as travel advisories.

All 16 Health Departments in the West Central Health District can vaccinate travelers heading abroad. Be sure to call ahead to ensure vaccine availability for the country you are visiting.