Medal of Honor recipient speaks about his journey to becoming a warrior at the NIM
COLUMBUS, Ga(WRBL) - First Sergeant Allen Lynch spoke at the National Infantry Museum on how he survived bullying as a kid, serving in Vietnam then battling post traumatic stress disorder. Lynch talks about this journey in his new book "Zero to Hero From Bullied Kid to Warrior.
"I volunteered for Vietnam because it was the event of my generation and I wanted to be part of it, but I also needed to prove to myself that I wasn't a coward," Lynch said.
Jessica Evans attended the lecture today. She even got her copy of the "Zero to Hero" book signed. Evans says she was excited to meet Lynch. She is in the middle of reading the book now and is already captivated by the message it sends to young kids like herself.
"Just talk to someone. Just make sure you don't let words get to you and always look forward to the positive things in your life and look back at the negatives," Evans said.
Lynch talked about growing up in Illinois during the lecture. He says he was the kid in the hallway that you probably would not recognize. He described himself as white paint....you see it, it's there, but you don't really recognize what it is. Lynch says that although he had a tough time in school, he did not let being bullied define who he was.
"Every negative experience in your life can grow you into a better person. Being bullied gave me a sense of compassion for people. It gave me a sense of perseverance. I learned how to adapt and overcome. I learned to become comfortable in my own skin," Lynch said.
Lynch says that being bullied stole a part of his childhood. He says by joining the military and becoming a Medal of Honor recipient was a way of getting it back plus a little extra.
Lynch says he has no negative words to say to his bullies he just hopes they got over their harmful treatment to others.
Georgia News
-
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Independent filmmakers bring Lumpkin, Ga. to the silver screen
An independent documentary crew has completed work on a film centered on Lumpkin, Ga., exploring the history and culture of the town. The film crew, led by Nicholas Manting-Brewer, filmed on location over the course of 2017 and 2018. Now the movie, titled Lumpkin, GA, is making its way through film festivals throughout the United States and is set to air on the Public Broadcasting Service later this month.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces official campaign for 2020 Senate
Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has officially announced her run for U.S. Senate in 2020 against incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) The announcement follows former Georgia Representative and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' declaration yesterday that she would not be seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate this election cycle.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast
Rare loggerhead sea turtles are laying eggs along the Georgia coast.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Lawmakers could soon vote on a bill to legalize medical marijuana
A bill to legalize medical marijuana is becoming a bipartisan issue in Montgomery. The bill would allow people with certain conditions to use medical-grade cannabis, also known as medical marijuana.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
One case of measles confirmed in Alabama, ADPH says
The Alabama Department of Public Health received a notification of a possible measles infection today "in an infant in St. Clair County. Currently, this is the only presumptive measles case under investigation" in the state of Alabama.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Retired Maj. Gen. Eldon A. Bargewell dies in East Alabama lawnmower accident
Former Delta Force Commander and retired Major General Eldon A. Bargewell has died, age 72, Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman confirmed.Read More »