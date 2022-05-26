COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Memorial Day weekend runs from Friday, May 27 to Monday, May 30. News 3 has put together this list of local events to help commemorate.
National Infantry Museum (Columbus, GA)
- NIM Kids Memorial Day Mini Camp
Monday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Kids will enjoy crafts, activities and history lessons about our nation during the NIM Kids Memorial Day Mini Camp at the National Infantry Museum!“
706-685-2614
Information
- Paver Dedication
Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.
“Join us in honoring those who’ve given their lives in service to our country.“
Information
- Flag Retirement Ceremony
Monday, May 30 at 1 p.m.
“Please join local Troop 27 along with other Scouts and Scouters in a Memorial Day Flag Retirement on May 30, 2022, honoring our fallen veterans.“
Information
East Alabama Motor Speedway (Phenix City, AL)
- Memorial Day Fireworks
Saturday, May 28 at 7 p.m.
“Memorial Day Special with huge fireworks display!“
Information
Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center (Columbus, GA)
- World Turtle Day
Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
“Programs will be FREE for Memorial Day Weekend to give thanks to our active duty and retired military families.“
Information
Courthouse Square (Opelika, AL)
- Memorial Day Services
Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.
Reception to follow at Museum of East Alabama, 11 a.m.
“The event will remember our military heroes who fought for the freedom of our country and the families who lost loved ones in the line of service.“
Information
Fort Mitchell National Cemetery (Fort Mitchell, AL)
- Flag Laying
Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m.
“We will be meeting at the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery at 0900 hours EST to place flags at the headstones of our fallen for Memorial Day.“
Information
- Memorial Day Barbeque
Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m.
“Come on down to the Post and join us for our annual Memorial Day BBQ.”
Information
Callaway Gardens (Pine Mountain, GA)
- Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament
Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29
“Held exclusively on Memorial Day Weekend, this elite competition is renowned as the world’s most prestigious water sports tournament.“
Information
Florence Marina State Park (Omaha, GA)
- Memorial Day Scavenger Hunt
Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m.
“Join us for a Memorial Day scavenger hunt around the park!“
Information
- Memorial Day Craft
Saturday, May 28 at 2.pm.
“Join us to celebrate Memorial Day and make a craft to take home!“
Information
Russel Crossroads (Alexander City, AL)
- RXR Fest
Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m.
“Over two days, this event features highly popular local and regional bands that are on the rise.“
Information
Little White House (Warms Spring, GA)
- Roosevelt Pools
Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29
“They’re filling up the swimming pools that were built by Pres. Roosevelt and used by him and others that suffered from polio in the hope that it would help alleviate some of their symptoms. Normally, the pools are kept drained to preserve them for historical reasons, but this is one of two weekends a year they do this.“
Information
(706) 655-5870