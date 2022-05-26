COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Memorial Day weekend runs from Friday, May 27 to Monday, May 30. News 3 has put together this list of local events to help commemorate.

National Infantry Museum (Columbus, GA)

NIM Kids Memorial Day Mini Camp

Monday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Kids will enjoy crafts, activities and history lessons about our nation during the NIM Kids Memorial Day Mini Camp at the National Infantry Museum!“

706-685-2614

Information

Paver Dedication

Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.

“Join us in honoring those who’ve given their lives in service to our country.“

Information

Monday, May 30 at 1 p.m.

“Please join local Troop 27 along with other Scouts and Scouters in a Memorial Day Flag Retirement on May 30, 2022, honoring our fallen veterans.“

Information

East Alabama Motor Speedway (Phenix City, AL)

Memorial Day Fireworks

Saturday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

“Memorial Day Special with huge fireworks display!“

Information

Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center (Columbus, GA)

World Turtle Day

Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“Programs will be FREE for Memorial Day Weekend to give thanks to our active duty and retired military families.“

Information

Courthouse Square (Opelika, AL)

Memorial Day Services

Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.

Reception to follow at Museum of East Alabama, 11 a.m.

“The event will remember our military heroes who fought for the freedom of our country and the families who lost loved ones in the line of service.“

Information

Fort Mitchell National Cemetery (Fort Mitchell, AL)

Flag Laying

Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m.

“We will be meeting at the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery at 0900 hours EST to place flags at the headstones of our fallen for Memorial Day.“

Information

Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m.

“Come on down to the Post and join us for our annual Memorial Day BBQ.”

Information

Callaway Gardens (Pine Mountain, GA)

Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament

Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29

“Held exclusively on Memorial Day Weekend, this elite competition is renowned as the world’s most prestigious water sports tournament.“

Information

Florence Marina State Park (Omaha, GA)

Memorial Day Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m.

“Join us for a Memorial Day scavenger hunt around the park!“

Information

Saturday, May 28 at 2.pm.

“Join us to celebrate Memorial Day and make a craft to take home!“

Information

Russel Crossroads (Alexander City, AL)

RXR Fest

Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m.

“Over two days, this event features highly popular local and regional bands that are on the rise.“

Information

Little White House (Warms Spring, GA)