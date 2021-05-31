Memorial day weekend sends uptick of visitors to Lake Oliver Marina

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Memorial Day is the biggest holiday since Columbus stopped enforcing the COVID-19 mask mandate earlier this month. As the population gets vaccinated and ventures back outside, public spaces are getting crowded again.

The marina parking lot was full of empty trailers as boats were being launched one after another into Lake Oliver. The fish were biting and the coolers were full this weekend as people headed out with their families to enjoy the first weekend of the summer.

The Marina is a popular local destination for boaters and fisherman alike. Staff at Lake Oliver Marina noticed an uptick in guests for the holiday.

“Right now it’s crowded all down and through here,” said Bill Nick, a cook at the Marina concession stand. “There were more people out here yesterday than there were today.”

Situated between the Oliver Dam and the Goat Rock Dam, Lake Oliver is an artificial reservoir created by Georgia Power when the dam of the same name was built in 1959.

At only $4 to launch, The Lake Oliver Marina is affordable for local boaters and draws a crowd all summer long.