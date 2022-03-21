COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In Columbus, Trailblazers of generations past were honored Sunday mornign at two local cemeteries just off Victory Drive.

Memorial services were held at Porterdale-Riverdale Cemeteries, honoring those who paved the way for future generations.

Members of the Columbus Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated honored the 12 women who chartered their local chapter, specifically the four buried there, unidentified slaves buried in the cemeteries, and the first black firefighters.

As they paid homage to those who came before, the message to current and future generations was clear.

“Show up. Show up for city council meetings. Show up for general assembly meetings. Show up for school board meetings. Show up for health care. Show up for police reform. Show up for voter, against voter suppression. Show up against political gerrymandering. Show up for disparities in education. Show up for health care,” said LaRae Moore, Social Action Chairperson, Columbus Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.

Following the services, 12 doves were released to honor the 12 women who founded the Columbus Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta. Local, state and federal officials also attended today’s event.