COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary is holding a service in Columbus to honor fallen law enforcement officers on Tuesday.

133 fallen law enforcement officers and seven fallen Canine officers will be honored during the memorial service.

Speakers for the event will include Mayor Skip Henderson, Chief of Police Freddie Blackmon, Chief of Harris County Sheriff’s Office Chris Walden, Warden Herbert Walker from the Muscogee County Prison and Sheriff of Muscogee County Greg Countryman.

There will be a roll call for all the Law Enforcement Officers in Georgia from 2019, 2020 and 2021 who made the Supreme Sacrifice to our Communities and the Nation they Served.

The event will be May 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., in the auditorium of the Columbus Public Library, located at 3000 Macon Road.

The memorial service is the first to be held in two years, since the COVID-19 pandemic, and is being held in conjunction with National Police Week.