COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Men’s mental health is a multifaceted issue. This week is Men’s Health Week, which includes mental health. Experts explained men can have a particularly challenging time treating mental health concerns.

“When you think about men’s mental health versus women’s mental health, in our society, there’s more of a cultural stigma for men to seek help,” said Thomas Waynick, the CEO and executive director at Columbus’ Pastoral Institute which provides faith and non-faith-based care to locals with mental health concerns.

The Pastoral Institute CEO explained there are societal stereotypes which make men feel like they do not need help. However, he insisted seeking help for mental health issues like anxiety and depression can make a person “stronger.”

According to Medical News Today, both men and women face mental health issues but men are impacted and influenced differently. The website states societal norms, such as ideas that men must be breadwinners and display masculine traits like strength and control, can hurt men’s mental health and stop them from seeking help.

The Anxiety & Depression Association of America (ADAA) cites 2022 research and reports approximately one in 10 men experiences depression or anxiety, however less than 50% of those men will choose to seek treatment.

“Speaking for my gender, there are two qualities that define most men: we seldom like to ask for help, and we do not like to talk about our feelings. Combining the two — asking for help about our feelings — is the ultimate affront to many men’s masculinity,” said Harvard Men’s Health Watch Executive Editor Matthew Solan in an introduction for a 2016 article about the benefits of therapy for men.

Solan goes on to explain leaving mental health concerns untreated can be just as harmful as putting physical health to the wayside. He writes it can cause insomnia, declining libido, memory changes and potentially alcohol or drug abuse, among other issues.

According to Waynick, one thing which greatly impacts the likelihood of men seeking help is having leadership role models discuss their own experiences with mental health problems.

“If I stand up in front of my company and I say, ‘You know what, I was struggling but I got help. And it made me better,’ that makes a huge difference,” said Waynick, who noted the Army has used this approach for their suicide prevention campaign and seen success.

A 2022 report by the U.S. Department of Defense states the suicide rates in active-duty troops decreased by 15% between 2020 and 2021, however suicides in the military have increased overall since 2011.

Besides seeking out therapy, Waynick said the key to improving one’s mental health is often linked to reducing stress. He suggested getting regular exercise, listening to music and other activities which help to relax. He said one of these practices for men is often playing video games. However, Waynick noted it’s important to be wary of doing too much of any of these because it can lead to addiction.

The CDC also recommends other methods of stress reduction, such as deep breathing, meditation, laughing, reaching out to people, eating healthy, reducing alcohol intake, avoiding smoking and prioritizing sleep.

If people know men struggling with mental health issues in their life, Waynick emphasized it’s important to encourage them to seek help. He suggested saying something like, “Hey, I love you and I know you don’t want to get help but you really need to get help.”

In extreme cases, Waynick said an intervention may be necessary.

“There are various reasons that we suffer, it can be biological, it can be sociological,” said Waynick, “but by addressing the issue, by talking about it, by making people aware of it, hopefully we reduce the stigma and allow people to come forth and say, ‘You know what? I want to talk about it, because when I talk about it, I’m gonna get stronger.’”

If someone is facing a mental health crisis, 988 is the national Suicide Prevention Hotline and is open 24 hours a day in multiple languages.