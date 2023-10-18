COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Alabama and Georgia rank among the highest in the nation when it comes to those uninsured. In the Fountain City, MercyMed works to fill the void by providing quality and affordable healthcare. WRBL’s Kenzie Beach sat down with Billy Holbrook, MercyMed’s Chief Development Officer for an in-depth look at their recent expansion.

MercyMed chose to expand into South Columbus, as the area does not have easily accessible healthcare for the residents. This expansion works to solve that.

On the corner of Steam Mill Road and Buena Vista Rd sits the Baptist Association. There they provide the community things like food and workforce development. For $1 a year they lease out a portion of the building to Mercy Med to continue to lend those in need a helping hand.

“It allows us to be approximate, to be near to our neighbors on this part of the community in this part of town. There is a chance for us to reduce barriers of access to this type of care.” Billy Holbrook – MercyMed Chief Development Officer

Residents in South Columbus now have options, close to home. Something that was made possible by one Columbus Family.

“We need to build trust with our patients.” Billy Holbrook – MercyMed Chief Development Officer

Through that trust they are able to expand their mission.

“It’s our mission to proclaim Christ as lord and demonstrate his love by providing affordable quality health care.” Billy Holbrook – MercyMed Chief Development Officer

They have been able to provide the quality experience in a brand new facility. With the addition of patient rooms they have increased the number of people they are able to see and expand the services they provide.

“So we’ve been able to double our capacity with medical services as well as provide an additional service for behavioral health.” Billy Holbrook – MercyMed Chief Development Officer

They are passing on the gift given to them to an underserved area of the community. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, %13.9 of people under the age of 65, do not have health insurance in Columbus. MercyMed serves those who are under or un-insured.

Holbrook tells WRBL, this expansion would not be possible with out community partnerships