MercyMed teams up with local first responders and Muscogee County Rotary Club for fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The poverty rate throughout the fountain city sits at around 25%. Local first responders and the Muscogee County Rotary Club are teaming up with MercyMed of Columbus for one of their largest fundraisers of the year.

14% of Muscogee County Residents are not insured. Insurance or not Mercy Med gives the Columbus Community access to healthcare.

Medical professionals say the COVID 19 Pandemic has increased the demand for healthcare as the industry continues to face staffing shortages.

In 2020 they administered close to 10,000 COVID tests. After two years of the COVID19 pandemic, it has only increased the need for affordable healthcare.

“The ERs get inundated, where a better option might be to use Mercy Med. That is definitely something we want the community to be aware of. So, Mercy Med does provide this wonderful option for the community, without again without using the ERs and if we are able to do that then we are more available in the fire department for advanced life support type calls… it’s certainly something the Fire Department wants to be involved in,” Columbus Fire and EMS Chief John Shull.

The 3rd annual Run for Mercy Med will take place Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Members of the Columbus Fire Department and Muscogee County Rotary are continuing to fundraise to help Mercy Med to serve the under and uninsured in our community.