Meriwether Co. man injured in officer-involved shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWNAN, Ga (WRBL)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Monday night, police-involved shooting that left a Meriwether County with non-life threatening injuries.

The GBI says 25-year-old Azavious Echols, of Woodbury, was shot in the leg by a Newnan Police officer, just after 9 p.m. Monday.

According to the GBI, the confrontation with officers occurred after a highway chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Monday evening, a Georgia State Patrol trooper identified Echols as the driver of a motorcycle he had been pursing along Georgia Highway 34 westbound. GSP identified Echols as the suspected driver.

A few minutes later, a 911 caller reported a motorcyclist in the Greison Trail area. Not long after, Newnan Police and Coweta County Sheriff’s deputies located an abandoned motorcycle behind a restaurant on Bullsboro Drive.

Officers then began searching the area for Echols.  Police say they found noticed a suspect matching his description inside a Bail Bonds 24-7 office on Greison Trail. 

According to the GBI, officers reported Echols appeared to have entered the location forcibly.

Police say they were giving Echols verbal commands when he reached for a gun. The GBI says that’s when a Newnan officer fired at him with his police-issued gun.

GBI says no officers were injured. The agency is conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories