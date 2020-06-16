Meriwether Co. man injured in officer-involved shooting

NEWNAN, Ga (WRBL)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Monday night, police-involved shooting that left a Meriwether County with non-life threatening injuries.

The GBI says 25-year-old Azavious Echols, of Woodbury, was shot in the leg by a Newnan Police officer, just after 9 p.m. Monday.

According to the GBI, the confrontation with officers occurred after a highway chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Monday evening, a Georgia State Patrol trooper identified Echols as the driver of a motorcycle he had been pursing along Georgia Highway 34 westbound. GSP identified Echols as the suspected driver.

A few minutes later, a 911 caller reported a motorcyclist in the Greison Trail area. Not long after, Newnan Police and Coweta County Sheriff’s deputies located an abandoned motorcycle behind a restaurant on Bullsboro Drive.

Officers then began searching the area for Echols. Police say they found noticed a suspect matching his description inside a Bail Bonds 24-7 office on Greison Trail.

According to the GBI, officers reported Echols appeared to have entered the location forcibly.

Police say they were giving Echols verbal commands when he reached for a gun. The GBI says that’s when a Newnan officer fired at him with his police-issued gun.

GBI says no officers were injured. The agency is conducting an independent investigation into the incident.