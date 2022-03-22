MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Meriwether County School System will be moving to remote learning on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The decision to move to remote learning was made due to the threat of inclement weather.

According to the news release from the school system: “This storm front has the potential to produce damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and isolated tornados between 12 AM and 6 PM on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Meriwether County bus routes service 580 miles of dirt roads, some with low-lying bridges, which become hazardous in these weather scenarios. “

Officials said the school system will continue to monitor the situation and provide necessary updates.