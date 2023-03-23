GREENVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will begin constructing a bridge replacement on State Route 41/Roosevelt Hwy at Coleman Creek on April 11.

The bridge will be closed for the project’s duration, including an off-site detour. Georgia DOT has provided the detour map for motorists.

According to the Georgia DOT advisory, dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.

Drivers are advised to get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions before heading out. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app for all updates.