WOODBURY, Ga. (WRBL) — The mayor of a small Meriwether County town was recalled during a special election on Tuesday.

Tonya Moody, mayor of Woodbury, was removed from office in a 221 – 13 vote, according to a Georgia state senator who monitored the special election because it was in his district.

Sen. Randy Robertson told WRBL leading up to the recall, city councilors were concerned about the city’s budgeting process as well as the water system.

Robertson says a special council meeting will be held on Friday to elect a new mayor.

Woodbury has a population of about 900 people. It’s approximately an hour from Columbus.